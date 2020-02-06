SpendEdge has been monitoring the global robotic process automation market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 4 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 30% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005567/en/

Read the 130-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Robotic Process Automation Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Buyers from the banking sector are exhibiting an extensive adoption of RPA software that is functional in reducing errors while verifying and sending loan applications to concerned departments. In a bid to limit reliance on the offshore employee, a majority of the leading enterprises are adopting RPA software. These factors are exerting a positive influence on spend growth in the global robotic process automation market.

In terms of regional spend, factors such as the presence of robust cloud infrastructure, employees with high skill sets, reliable cybersecurity regulations, and strong awareness about emerging technologies among businesses are driving adoption in the robotic process automation market in North America.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Robotic Process Automation Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

The development of RPA software is essentially dependent on the skills of professionals. To hire and retain such highly skilled professionals, service providers tend to hike their salaries which become key cost components of their OPEX. This will ultimately impact buyers' procurement expenses in the robotic process automation market. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top robotic process automation service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the service providers are given below:

Blue Prism - Blue Prism is among the service providers who have made significant investments in the developing markets of South America and MEA that have a low impact on the demand for RPA. The presence and the prominence of this service provider will have a positive impact on the adoption in these regional markets.

UiPath - Procurement of this technology is a costly proposition that makes it pertinent for buyers to ascertain the application of this software in their operational framework. Buyers are advised to run live pilot projects with this robotic process automation service provider to test the solution in a live environment for an extended period to assess its true capabilities.

Kryon System -Buyers are advised to insist on receiving complete information regarding the prices that this service provider will charge as per the resources utilized, depending on their needs. It is imperative for buyers to actively negotiate for performance guarantees in the contract, which will help them avail the best possible service even during the period of high demand.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the robotic process automation market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Robotic process automation market spend segmentation by region

Robotic process automation supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for robotic process automation service providers

Robotic process automation service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the robotic process automation market

Robotic process automation pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the robotic process automation market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Big Data as a Service Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global ERP Software Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005567/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us