Horizon Globex US, LLC: Horizon Receives Strategic Investment and C-suite addition from Element ASA, PALcapital

Names New Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / GlobexUS Holdings, Corp. (Horizon), the Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions company, today announced a strategic investment from Element ASA (Element), (ELE:Oslo), an innovative investment company with a growing interest in blockchain technology projects with defensible IP. In addition, James Haft, founder and CEO of PALcapital, LLC (PALcapital), a New York City-based merchant bank focused on distributed ledger technologies which is an advisor to and shareholder of Element, will be providing services to Horizon as the Chief Strategy Officer. This news follows the recent launch of Horizon's $5 million Series A round now open for investments at https://offering.horizon-globex.com/.

Element invests in global growth-stage companies which leverage the digitization of information to create shareholder value. The company identifies undervalued companies and projects, where infrastructure and other basic work, if necessary, have in large, been completed and where the investee companies are executing their go-to-market strategies.

PALcapital has financed, invested in, advised and sold over 50 companies which leverage the digitization of information and value, including dozens of companies which employ Blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. In August of 2019, PALcapital became a shareholder of Element after selling assets relating to distributed ledger-based businesses to Element.

"James has been a proactive supporter in our mission to usher in the next generation of investing and trading," said Horizon CEO Brian Collins. "His years of experience as a merchant banker, investor and hands-on venture builder makes him an invaluable resource as we continue to scale our software licensing business and trading-operations services."

"Horizon has solid plans for its compliance and trading technology which I believe will lower the barrier of entry and speed up adoption for issuers, investors, and other market participants who want access to new markets. Horizon has the opportunity to be a leader in the digital asset creation and trading industry globally," said James Haft.

Horizon recently launched its Series A funding round and is currently accepting investments. Qualified investors can become shareholders in Horizon's proprietary blockchain trading and compliance software business being licensed to entities around the globe. To learn more and to access Horizon's investment materials, visit https://offering.horizon-globex.com/.

About Element:

Element is a publicly listed innovative project investment company on the Norwegian Stock Exchange which strives to create shareholder value through creative investment strategies. The company identifies undervalued projects, closing in on cash flow, where infrastructure and other basic work, if necessary, have in large, been completed. The company's special focus is linked to projects within new, and usually groundbreaking technology, within its niches, including Blockchain and distributed ledger technology.

About PALcapital:

Founded in 1996, PALcapital is a merchant bank focused on advising and investing in digital businesses globally with offices and partnerships in New York, Oslo, San Francisco, Miami, Beijing, London, Hong Kong and Buenos Aires. The firm's specialty is early stage advisory, investments, exit strategies and M&A. Since inception, PALcapital has advised and invested in over 50 digital, internet, wireless and mobile media, technology and communications businesses.

For the past four years PALcapital has focused on businesses that leverage distributed ledger technology and the digitization of information and value. PALcapital is guided by the core belief that decentralized, open innovation will determine the future of asset ownership, business services, social and economic cooperation and capital formation. The Company works with founders, CEOs, and shareholders to create value for all stakeholders through the execution of strategic business development and transactions.

About Horizon:

Horizon offers a suite of integrated blockchain software for compliant issuance through secondary trading of digital securities. Truly a compliance-first business, our solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of exchanges and securities offerings in the U.S. and globally. Current product solutions include asset tokenization through Tokenetics (tokenetics.com); a white-label KYC smartphone app to onboard and verify investors through KYCware (kycware.com); anti-money laundering screening against a database of global sanctions, watchlists, PEPs, and blockchain forensics through AMLCop (amlcop.com); transfer agent custody and dividend payment tools through CustodyWare (custodyware.com), and an advanced retail trading app for secondary trading on digital securities marketplaces using Open Order Book (openorderbook.com). All software applications can be utilized independently or integrated with one another. Learn more at https://horizon-globex.com/.

Press Contact:

Vanessa Malone

Vanessa@Horizon-Globex.com

(805) 637-1963

Disclaimers:

This press release may include 'forward-looking statements.' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement that we will file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and GlobexUS Holdings Corp. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS NOT PERMITTED.

SOURCE: Horizon Globex US, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575442/Horizon-Receives-Strategic-Investment-and-C-suite-addition-from-Element-ASA-PALcapital