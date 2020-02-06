Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the Feb. 10 meeting of the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee (FIMSAC). The Commission established the FIMSAC to provide a formal mechanism through which the Commission can receive advice and recommendations on fixed income market structure issues.

The meeting will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and will be archived on the website for later viewing.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the FIMSAC may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting.

Electronic submissions:

Use the SEC's Internet submission form or send an email to rule-comments@sec.gov.

Paper submissions:

Send paper submissions in triplicate to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

All submissions should refer to File Number 265-30, and the file number should be included on the subject line if e-mail is used.

***

SEC Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee

Agenda

Feb. 10, 2020

9:30 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks

9:45 a.m. Credit Ratings Panel Concerning Issuer-Pay Conflict of Interest

Martin Fridson, Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors

David Jacob

11:15 a.m. Draft Technology and Electronic Trading Recommendation to Enhance Data Reported to TRACE

Josh Barrickman, Vanguard

Horace Carter, Raymond James

Lynn Martin, ICE Data Services

Ola Persson, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

12:30 p.m. Lunch Break

1:00 p.m. Draft Municipal Securities Transparency Recommendation Regarding Timeliness of Municipal Issuer Disclosures

Geidre Ball, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Emily Brock, Government Finance Officers Association

Akiko Matsui, Vanguard

Hannah Sullivan, Fidelity Management & Research Company

Elisse Walter, Former SEC Chairman

2:00 p.m. Internal Fund Crosses Panel

Lance Dial, Wellington Management

Kevin Gleason, Voya Investment Management

Nora Jordan, Davis Polk & Wardell LLP

James Wallin, AllianceBernstein

3:00 p.m. Adjournment

###