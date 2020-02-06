Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTT2 ISIN: GB00B580MF54 Ticker-Symbol: HUT 
Frankfurt
06.02.20
14:32  Uhr
0,210 Euro
-0,021
-8,93 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,201
0,211
17:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HURRICANE ENERGY
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC0,210-8,93 %