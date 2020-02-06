Hurricane Energy has announced an operational update with a programme focused on maximising the Aoka Mizu FPSO's oil throughput capacity. In the Greater Warwick Area (GWA), partners concluded that it will not be possible to tie back the Lincoln Crestal Well to the FPSO in 2020. However, they are seeking regulatory consent to delay the abandonment of the Lincoln Crestal Well to obtain interference data during well testing in 2020 from one or more sub-vertical wells that are planned to be drilled and tested, to determine the maximum vertical extent of the Lincoln field. In the Greater Lancaster Area (GLA), an accelerated work programme is planned with an additional production well in 2020, in addition to drilling one or more sub-vertical wells in 2021 to determine the maximum extent of the Lancaster field. If successful, and subject to regulatory consents, the well would be tied back to the FPSO in 2021, with provisional first oil in Q122.

