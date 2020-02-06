Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence engagement. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped an electric vehicle market client limit the costs and risks associated with setting up a new service station in the US and increase profits by 29%.

The decline in the prices for lithium-ion battery and rising demand for electric vehicles in developing countries are expected to foster the growth of the global electric vehicle market in the coming years. However, the industry is not completely free of challenges. The increasing reliance on imported components and parts, inadequate electricity supply for charging, and lack of quality maintenance and repair systems are increasing challenges for electric vehicle manufacturers. Owing to such challenges, companies in the electric vehicle market are in the need to re-think the way they operate and seize profitable opportunities offered by digital technologies.

Business Challenges Faced

An electric vehicle manufacturing firm based out of the United Kingdom wanted to devise a sound market entry strategy to enter the US electric vehicle market. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution. With Infiniti's market intelligence engagement, they wanted to gather detailed insights into the top electric vehicle manufacturers in the US, analyze price fluctuations, understand customers' demands, and keep pace with the changing policies and regulations.

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and expand their operations to the US, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market opportunity, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, market entry, and technology assessment study. The experts also gathered insights into the current market scenario, analyzed competitors' offerings, and identified the best route to the market.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Consistently predict price fluctuations and track industry developments.

Thoroughly analyze their competitors' product offerings and identify areas that need improvement

Identify the cost-effective technologies gaining popularity in the US electric vehicle market

Limit the costs and risks associated with setting up a new service station in the US

Increase profit margins by 29% within two years

