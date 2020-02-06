Degreed Advances its Position on the Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems

Degreed's product innovation and focus on workforce upskilling and reskilling in Europe recognised for the 3rd year in a row by Fosway

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed, the workforce learning and skills tracking platform, has again advanced its position on the Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems, advancing from a Potential Challenger in 2018 to a high trajectory position among Core Challengers. The Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems provides a unique assessment of the learning and talent supply options available in EMEA, to help inform senior decision-making. The assessment is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, Vodafone and PwC.



Degreed's change in positioning reflects the strengths and capabilities of its learning solution, the impact on clients' learning and business operations, and its accelerating product innovation. Aside from its recent acquisition of London-based Total Talent platform, Adepto, the company has been investing heavily in product development, engineering, sales, marketing and client services in Europe. This has resulted in Degreed's European client base more than doubling over the past year, with almost 1.5 million European licensed users now active on Degreed.

Fosway Group is Europe's #1HR Industry Analyst focusing on Next Gen HR, Talent and Learning. For over 20 years it has been providing independent analysis of the market for leading organisations, providing insights on the future of HR, Talent and Learning. It focuses on integrity, with Fosway analysts working extensively with corporations to better understand the inside story of the challenges that they are facing and their real-world experiences.

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group said, "Degreed's increased investment in Europe is evidently being reflected in its increased performance and potential for European customers. Its ranking as a Core Challenger also reflects Degreed's innovative approach to learning and skills, as well as greater customer advocacy."

Chris McCarthy, CEO of Degreed, added, "We are investing heavily to build Degreed's team, operations and infrastructure in order to meet the unique needs and requirements of European customers. We are honoured that Degreed's advance in the Fosway 9-Grid positioning validates all that work. Our clients want more than just a better learning experience. They're pushing us to provide sophisticated technology, data and support to keep their people's skills aligned with their business strategies. Fosway's recognition follows an exciting time of growth and innovation for Degreed - which will continue throughout 2020."

The 2020 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems can be accessed here.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

