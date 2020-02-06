TOUR EIFFEL: As part of its strategic refocus Société de la Tour Eiffel has sold a portfolio of five buildings

As part of its strategic refocus Société de la Tour Eiffel
has sold a portfolio of five buildings
Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, has been selling off non-strategic assets since summer 2019. Today, it announces the sale of a portfolio of
5 buildings to the global investment, development and asset management firm Round Hill Capital.
The buildings concerned are regional logistic facilities and all are fully let:
- Three sorting centres and associated offices: in Saint Gibrien (51) with 51,510 m² surface area, Ingré (45) with 4,570 m² and Toulouse (31) with 13,810 m².
- A messaging and logistics platform occupying 2 buildings with a combined surface area of
28,160 m² in Etupes (25).
"This latest transaction is part of our plan to sell €190 million of assets to bolster the financial structure and strengthen our position as a leading actor in commercial property. So far, more than 50% of the identified assets have either been sold or a sale has been agreed. The sell-off plan mainly concerns buildings outside the Group's strategic areas, offices, logistics platforms and retail facilities." said Thomas Georgeon, CEO of Société de la Tour Eiffel.
Advisors on the transaction:
Notary: Allez et Associes / Legal: Gide Loyrette Nouel / Broker: BNP PARIBAS REAL ESTATE
