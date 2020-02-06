TOUR EIFFEL: As part of its strategic refocus Société de la Tour Eiffel has sold a portfolio of five buildings

As part of its strategic refocus Société de la Tour Eiffel

has sold a portfolio of five buildings

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, has been selling off non-strategic assets since summer 2019. Today, it announces the sale of a portfolio of

5 buildings to the global investment, development and asset management firm Round Hill Capital.

The buildings concerned are regional logistic facilities and all are fully let:

Three sorting centres and associated offices: in Saint Gibrien (51) with 51,510 m² surface area, Ingré (45) with 4,570 m² and Toulouse (31) with 13,810 m².

A messaging and logistics platform occupying 2 buildings with a combined surface area of

28,160 m² in Etupes (25).

"This latest transaction is part of our plan to sell €190 million of assets to bolster the financial structure and strengthen our position as a leading actor in commercial property. So far, more than 50% of the identified assets have either been sold or a sale has been agreed. The sell-off plan mainly concerns buildings outside the Group's strategic areas, offices, logistics platforms and retail facilities." said Thomas Georgeon, CEO of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Advisors on the transaction:

Notary: Allez et Associes / Legal: Gide Loyrette Nouel / Broker: BNP PARIBAS REAL ESTATE

Contacts

Press relations

Laetitia Baudon - Head of Consultancy at the

Shan agency

Tel: + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr Investor Relations

Sarah Levy-Quentin - Consultant

Agence Shan

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 50 03 84

sarah.levy-quentin@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel



Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.8 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in strong growth regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in the regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector.



Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France



www.societetoureiffel.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZyeZZ1uZ5rKmpyaZZiYaJZonG9hm2iWmmmXxWFqlMfHmp9lmW9macbJZm9jlW1p

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62083-pressrelease_toureiffel_sale-of-5-buildings.pdf