SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Feb-2020 / 16:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Mark Dorman Alex Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO CFO b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of 1p financial instrument, type of instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code b) Nature of the Performance share award under the Long transaction Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") granted at 375p per share. The awards will vest three years after grant date, subject to the performance condititions being met, based on EPS, TSR and strategic elements, to be set out in the 2019 Annual Report. c) Price(s) and Names Volume(s) volume(s) Mark Dorman 193,562 Alex Smith 143,550 d) Aggregated N/A information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 05/02/2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 45255 EQS News ID: 970139 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 06, 2020 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)