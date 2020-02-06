Future Market Insights (FMI): Gluconolactone Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements and Energy Drinks, Finds New Future Market Insights Study

Accelerating demand for meat and meat products will also boost demand

London, UK and Dubai / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Gluconolactone market revenues continue to grow on account of sustained demand from dietary supplements and energy drinks industry. According to Future Market Insights, the gluconolactone market is set to grow at 7.9% CAGR through 2029.

"Limited production of gluconolactone is a significant challenge leading to notable supply-demand imbalance. This has been compelling leading companies to impose greater emphasis on strengthening their supply and distribution networks," says the Future Market Insights report.

Gluconolactone Market Study: Key Insights

Gluconolactone continues to garner traction, riding the increasing consumer proclivity for natural as well as functional food and beverage additives

Dietary supplements continue to represent the leading end-use category in gluconolactone market, registering a third of total consumption

Energy drinks, with more than 20% share in overall revenue generation, is projected to be a highly lucrative category for investors

Non-synthetic gluconolactone remains preferred among consumers.

Top Growth Drivers for Gluconolactone Market

Withdrawal of ban on gluconolactone for its usage in energy drinks continues to push to market growth

Commercialization of livestock, targeting rise in meat consumption, is bolstering demand for animal feed ingredients, including gluconolactone

Growing per capita expenditure on personal care & cosmetic products will augur well for gluconolactone sales

Key Challenges for Gluconolactone Market Players

Despite regulatory approvals, side effects of gluconolactone overdosage continue to limit adoption

Rapidly rising consumer proclivity for naturally sourced ingredients, preferably plant-based, remains a major concern facing stakeholders in gluconolactone market

Gluconolactone Market Competitive Analysis

Leading gluconolactone market players are focusing on enhancing their manufacturing capabilities and thereby, extending their portfolio. Future Market Insights' study reveals notable investments dedicated to R&D of innovations that cater to evolving consumer preferences. The key players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to, Redbull GmbH, Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Merck Millipore Corporation, Foodchem International Corporation, Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co.Ltd., Jungbunzlauer, Roquette Frères, and Shandong Fuyuan Bio-Tech CO.LTD.

About the Report

The study offers a deep-dive analysis of the key growth dynamics of global gluconolactone market. Assessment is based on source (synthetic, non-synthetic), grade (97-100%, 100-102%), and end use (dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, energy drinks, and food), across 30 countries spanning seven key regions.

