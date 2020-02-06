Technavio has been monitoring the global EEG and EMG devices market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 740.48 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological conditions. In addition, the integration of software and analysis tools in brain monitoring devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the EEG and EMG devices market.

The prevalence of neurological and neuromuscular conditions such as depression, schizophrenia, epilepsy, muscular dystrophy, peripheral neuropathy, spinal muscular atrophy, and others is increasing across the world. In 2019, nearly five million people across the world had developed psychotic disorders such as bipolar diseases. Similarly, myotic muscular dystrophy is one of the most common types of muscular dystrophy that affects 1 in every 8,000 people. EEG and EMG devices are widely used by physicians in the early detection of neurological and neuromuscular disorders and to monitor the flow of impulses in the brain and muscles. With the growing prevalence of neurological conditions, the demand for EEG and EMG devices will gain momentum during the forecast period.

Major Five EEG and EMG Devices Market Companies:

Ambu AS

Ambu AS operates through the unified business segment that designs and manufactures products for airway management, anaesthesia, and patients monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers a wide range of EEG and EMG devices. Some of the key offerings include Ambu Neuroline 700, Ambu Neuroline corkscrew, and Ambu Neuroline cup.

Brain Scientific Inc.

Brain Scientific Inc. offers a wide range of EEG and EMG devices. NeuroEEG and NeuroCap are some of its key offerings.

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Cadwell Industries Inc. operates its business through segments such as EEG, EMG, IONM, Sleep, CadLink, and Electrodes and Accessories. Some of the key offerings of the company include Arc Apollo EEG, Arc Essentia EEG, and Sierra Summit.

Compumedics Ltd.

Compumedics Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Sleep diagnostics, Neurology diagnostics, MEG, Brain research, and Software and accessories. Grael 4K-EEG, Grael LT EEG System, and Xegis Forte EMG/EP are some of the key offerings of the company.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, and Lighting. The company offers EEG cup electrodes that provide signals during EEG monitoring.

Technavio has segmented the EEG and EMG devices market based on the product, end-users and region.

EEG and EMG Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

EEG devices

EMG devices

EEG and EMG Devices End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Hospitals and clinics

ASCs

Others

EEG and EMG Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

