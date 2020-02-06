Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JAHY ISIN: DK0060946788 Ticker-Symbol: 547A 
Tradegate
06.02.20
17:50 Uhr
18,470 Euro
-0,745
-3,88 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBU A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,275
18,490
19:20
18,360
18,485
19:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMBU
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMBU A/S18,470-3,88 %