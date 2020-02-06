Anzeige
WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
Tradegate
06.02.20
18:27 Uhr
17,530 Euro
+0,260
+1,51 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,350
17,720
19:21
17,430
17,520
19:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2020 | 19:05
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave: New Strategy - Results FY 2019


Schiphol, 7 February 2020 - Following a thorough assessment of its current portfolio versus fundamental market and

consumer trends and insights, Wereldhave has decided to initiate a major transformation of its portfolio. The company will

move from a pure retail focus to a 'life central' focus for its assets, whereby shopping centers will be converted into 'Full



Service Centers'. These offer consumers a balanced mix of retail, high-quality food & beverage, entertainment, fitness,

wellness, healthcare, co-working space offices, residential use and services. It will enable consumers to get more out of life,

tenants to get more out of their business and shareholders to get more out of their investment. It caters to the increased

importance of sustainability and the rise of 'shopping as a social experience' and the longing for more balance in the hectic

everyday life. This new strategy comes at a time when Wereldhave's direct and indirect results continue to decline, and

market developments cause a significant devaluation of our assets.

Attachment

  • Press release New Strategy - Results FY 2019 Wereldhave (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cd7e2afc-c62f-4c48-9481-fb35955df44a)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)