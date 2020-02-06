Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave: New Strategy - Results FY 2019



Schiphol, 7 February 2020 - Following a thorough assessment of its current portfolio versus fundamental market and



consumer trends and insights, Wereldhave has decided to initiate a major transformation of its portfolio. The company will



move from a pure retail focus to a 'life central' focus for its assets, whereby shopping centers will be converted into 'Full

Service Centers'. These offer consumers a balanced mix of retail, high-quality food & beverage, entertainment, fitness,wellness, healthcare, co-working space offices, residential use and services. It will enable consumers to get more out of life,tenants to get more out of their business and shareholders to get more out of their investment. It caters to the increasedimportance of sustainability and the rise of 'shopping as a social experience' and the longing for more balance in the hecticeveryday life. This new strategy comes at a time when Wereldhave's direct and indirect results continue to decline, andmarket developments cause a significant devaluation of our assets.

Attachment