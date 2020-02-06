Toron, Inc.: Notice of Material Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Toron Inc. (OTC PINK:TRON ) is hereby giving notice to its Shareholders that on February 4, 2020, a press release was published by a company called ABNEWSWIRE and with regard to a contract between TRON and UPCO; additionally ABNEWSWIRE published a press release on February 6, 2020, with regard to TRON receiving One Million Dollars ($1,000,000) of funding from a group called Leo Capital to expand its operation.

The press releases described above are inaccurate and unauthorized.

Mr. Meneghello, Chief Executive Officer of TRON, did not make those announcements, nor did he authorize the release of either of those press releases. Furthermore, Mr. Meneghello has no idea who Leo Capital is and he did not sign any agreement with them.

The Company uses ACCESSWIRE and OTC PRWIRE to publish press releases and Video content of the Company . Any press releases published by any other Company do not, and have not, come from the Company.

Counsel for the Company has spoken with the OTC and advised them of the rogue publications.

