STARSTIX Helps Local Businesses Separate Themselves from the Competition via Highly Visible Checkout Lane Dividers

VENTURA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / STARSTIX announced today its launch of an exciting avenue of advertising for businesses - checkout lane dividers at the grocery store, where customers can literally hold onto your custom message.

STARSTIX offers local and regional businesses checkout lane dividers nationwide, offering business owners the ability to exclusively advertise their business right in their backyard, the local grocery store. With graphic designers utilizing over 20 years of experience and a hands on customer accounts team to work one-on-one with each business owner, STARSTIX is fast becoming the go-to supplier for checkout lane divider advertising throughout the country.

STARSTIX, featured at every full-service checkout lane are custom designed with unparalleled exposure, as shoppers actually pick them up and read them until it is their turn to check out. The checkout line is also the only place in the store that a customer will stand still for 5-10 minutes at a time. Then the process repeats itself with the next customer over and over again.

"A shopper is in line at the grocery store and picks up a STARSTIX checkout lane divider to separate their items on the conveyor belt and sees an ad for your business. People trust their supermarket. Imagine your business on every full service lane at the store. With STARSTIX, shoppers will pick the dividers up thousands of times a week -- thousands of grocery store customers interacting with your ad," said Keith H. Sonne, Executive Vice President of STARSTIX.

The average customer visits the grocery store 2-3 times per week with the average store hosting 15,000-20,000 transactions per week, resulting in 100,000 exposures weekly. Furthermore, STARSTIX travel 2-3 miles each month on the checkstand, creating top-of-mind awareness.

STARSTIX provides effective advertising services through tailored campaigns to a wide range of small and medium-sized businesses, including Realtors, mortgage brokers, attorneys, healthcare professionals, automotive, contractors, and more.

In addition, STARSTIX utilizes targeted marketing. When combined, the right target, proper exposure and repetition equals results. STARSTIX is an inexpensive way to advertise that dramatically increases brand awareness.

"With STARSTIX, you can reach countless customers over and over again right in the neighborhood where you do business," concluded Eric Adams, Vice President of Production for STARSTIX.

For more than a quarter century grocery lane dividers have delivered unparalleled exposure to millions of consumers while waiting in line and checking out at their local major grocery store. Our founders created the concept of local grocery store advertising and now, decades later, we're still the industry leader. STARSTIX helps you pinpoint locations to reach your target audience then helps to create your custom-designed campaign. Our mission has always been to help local businesses attract new customers while reminding their existing ones they are still there. For more information about STARSTIX, please visit https://starstix.com/.

