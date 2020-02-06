Technavio has been monitoring the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 7.02 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005605/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global heart valve repair and replacement devices market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Heart valve replacement devices and Heart valve repair devices), Surgery (Minimally invasive surgeries, Transcatheter surgeries, and Open surgeries), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-heart-valve-repair-and-replacement-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growth in medical tourism in emerging economies. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the heart valve repair and replacement devices market.

The cost of heart valve replacement treatment procedure is significantly low in developing countries compared to developed countries. Hence, patients from developed countries such as the US and Canada travel to countries such as Singapore, India, and Thailand to avail premium medical services at lower prices. In addition, improvements in the quality of medical services and healthcare infrastructure and the availability of well-trained surgeons have further led to the growth of medical tourism in these countries. This will be a crucial factor in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market Companies:

Abbott

Abbott operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, and Other. The company offers a wide range of heart valve repair and replacement devices. Some of the key offerings include Epic Mitral Valve, Mitraclip Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair, and Trifecta GT Aortic Valve.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation operates its business through segments such as Cardiovascular, Rhythm and Neuro, and MedSurg. The company offers a wide range of heart valve repair and replacement devices. LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System and ACURATE neo Aortic Valve System are some of its key offerings.

CryoLife, Inc

CryoLife, Inc operates its business through segments such as Products and Preservation services. On-X Ascending Aortic Prosthesis and On-X Prosthetic Heart Valves are the key offerings of the company.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation operates its business through segments such as Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy, Surgical Heart Valve Therapy, and Critical Care. Some of the key offerings of the company include PASCAL Transcatheter Valve Repair System, Cardioband Mitral Reconstruction, and Cardioband Tricuspid Valve Reconstruction System.

LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC operates its business through segments such as Cardiovascular, Neuromodulation, and Other. Perceval, Solo Smart, and Valsalva Conduit are the key offerings of the company.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Technavio has segmented the heart valve repair and replacement devices market based on the product, surgery, and region.

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Heart valve replacement devices

Heart valve repair devices

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Minimally invasive surgeries

Transcatheter surgeries

Open surgeries

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare are:

Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market Global ventricular assist devices market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and product (left and right ventricular assist devices and bi-ventricular assist devices).

Global Urology Laser Surgical Devices Market Global urology laser surgical devices market by product (portable laser surgical devices and table-top laser surgical devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005605/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com