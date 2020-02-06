New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - Toron Inc. (OTC Pink: TRON) is hereby giving notice to its Shareholders that on February 4, 2020, a press release was published by a company called ABNEWSWIRE and with regard to a contract between TRON and UPCO; additionally ABNEWSWIRE published a press release on February 6, 2020, with regard to TRON receiving One Million Dollars ($1,000,000) of funding from a group called Leo Capital to expand its operation.

The press releases described above are inaccurate and unauthorized.

Mr. Meneghello, Chief Executive Officer of TRON, did not make those announcements, nor did he authorize the release of either of those press releases. Furthermore, Mr. Meneghello has no idea who Leo Capital is and he did not sign any agreement with them.

Counsel for the Company has spoken with the OTC and advised them of the rogue publications.

