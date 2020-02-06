New Management At Theradex Oncology

Top recruits from biotech and healthcare join Theradex Oncology

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theradex Oncology, a clinical research organization specializing in cancer drug development, announced today that Dawn Stephenson has been appointed Regulatory Affairs Director at Theradex Oncology and Dr. Farheen Ahmed has joined the clinical team as Head of Pharmacovigilance, both appointments will strengthen the company's European and international operations.

Theradex Oncology has designed and managed more than 300 early and late-phase oncology trials over the past 4 decades. As a full service clinical CRO, the Theradex team has deep experience assisting its clients in developing successful strategies for new cancer treatments.

Meg Valnoski, CEO at Theradex for more than 20 years says: "The successful recruitment of both Dawn and Farheen further strengthens Theradex Oncology's ability to support our clients' oncology drug development needs in Europe and globally. Our mission is to ensure that new cancer treatments have the very best opportunity during drug development to demonstrate safety and benefit in patients with a vision to improve treatment and make cancer a survivable disease. Our new Theradex Oncology team members will substantially contribute to this mission."

DAWN STEPHENSON, DIRECTOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS

Dawn is a regulatory professional with extensive background in regulatory affairs, product and portfolio development spanning 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry.

Prior to joining Theradex Oncology, Dawn has held positions at GSK, Pfizer, Grünenthal and PPD. Dawn has led project teams to develop strategic clinical and regulatory plans that ensure the most effective and efficient pathway to drug approval. She has significant experience working with developing oncology products with expertise in paediatric and rare diseases including regulatory strategy and preparation of early development submissions for expedited programmes (e.g., PRIME and Break Through Designation). Throughout her career she has authored, led and successfully delivered numerous clinical trial and marketing authorization applications in the EU, US and ROW, participating in key agency meetings. In her new position of Regulatory Affairs Director, Dawn will manage the regulatory function within Theradex Oncology globally.

Dawn Stephenson, states: "I am excited to be part of a company with a positively aligned vision and values with respect to oncology development. Supporting and partnering with our clients to drive the development of novel innovative therapies to deliver much needed products to patients driven by the science and doing the right thing."

DR FARHEEN AHMED, HEAD PHARMACOVIGILANCE EUROPE & MEDICAL MONITOR

Farheen joins Theradex as a pharmaceutical physician with extensive experience in early clinical drug development across all phases of clinical trials for a wide range of therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunotherapy, vaccines, respiratory diseases, neurology, dermatology and sleep disorders (insomnia). Farheen has experience working as a principal investigator and lead study physician for several early phase studies. In oncology she has been involved in the clinical research for Prostrate, Ovarian, Hepatocellular carcinoma, Malignant Melanoma and Head and Neck cancers mainly at Royal Surrey County Hospital and Guys and St Thomas Hospital London. She has contributed to over 50 studies (phase I - III).

Farheen Ahmed, states: "Working at Theradex will give me immense exposure to the overall conduct of global oncological research and development with growing challenges in a variety of cancer therapeutic areas. It will be a privilege working together with Theradex team and combining our expertise for safe and effective development of cancer therapies which may bring about a positive impact and overall improvement on the quality of life of cancer patients."

ABOUT THERADEX

Theradex Oncology is a full-service CRO, conducting early- and late-phase oncology trials in the U.S, Europe and Asia. Theradex Oncology was founded in 1982, when we were awarded the Clinical Trials Monitoring Contract for the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Our ongoing association with NCI continues to be a strong basis for our operations. Our focus is cancer. We fully understand the science behind each potential cancer therapy and the challenges that come with moving therapies from mice to man. Theradex Oncology has designed and managed more than 250 early- and late-phase oncology trials to date. Our mission is to assure that new discoveries in cancer drug development have the very best opportunity to be of benefit to mankind with a vision to improve treatment and make cancer a livable disease.

LOCATIONS

US Address: Theradex Oncology 4365 US-1, Suite 101, Princeton NJ, USA,

UK Address: The Pinnacle Station Way, Crawley, RH10 1JH West Sussex, UK.

WEBSITE

www.TheradexOncology.com