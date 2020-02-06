Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increased $1.6 million, or 24%, to $8.0 million from $6.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, due primarily to increased repair revenue generated from our largest customer.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increased $615,000, or 27%, to $2.9 million from $2.2 million for the same period in fiscal 2019, due to the increase in sales described above and our ability to better absorb and maintain the level of our fixed manufacturing costs.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, increased $140,000, or 13%, to $1.2 million compared to the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter, reflecting our planned investments in research and development, selling, and general and administrative expenses in an effort to release new products and garner new customer relationships.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $1.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2019.

Six Months Ended December 31, 2019

Net sales for the six months ended December 31, 2019, increased $1.9 million, or 14%, to $15.2 million from $13.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018, due primarily to increases in repair revenue generated from our largest customer.

Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2019, increased $669,000, or 13%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2019 due to the increase in sales described above.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the six months ended December 31, 2019, increased 21% to $2.5 million from $2.1 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding period, reflecting our planned investments in research and development, selling, and general and administrative expenses in an effort to release new products and garner new customer relationships.

Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was $2.4 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal 2019.

CEO Comments

Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter and year-to-date results and our net sales growth." Mr. Van Kirk continued, "We expect the momentum to continue. Additionally, we are pleased that the private-labeled thoracic driver and related accessories are on track to ship in our third quarter of this fiscal year."

The amount spent on projects under development as well as the estimated market launch date and estimated future annual revenue is summarized below (in thousands):

Three and Six Months ended December 31, 2019 Three and Six Months ended December 31, 2018 Market Launch Est Annual Revenue Total Research & Development costs: $ 397 $ 881 $ 326 $ 735 Products in development: Thoracic Driver $ 17 $ 37 $ 33 $ 107 03/20 $ 4,000 Arthroscopic Shaver(1) 3 11 38 60 06/21 $ 600 ENT Shaver 66 155 - - 01/21 $ 2,000 Arthroscopic Attachment - - 9 16 (2) $ 150 CMF Driver 29 46 2 3 06/20 $ 350 Sustaining & Other 282 632 244 549 Total $ 397 $ 881 $ 326 $ 735 Customer CMF Driver (3) $ 81 $ 181 $ 152 $ 217 06/20 $ 2,500

(1)This project has been internally pushed back to focus on our new internal Pro-Dex branded ENT shaver.

(2)Internal development of this project is now complete, but we are looking for the most attractive sales channel.

(3)Costs incurred related to customer contracts are included in costs of sales and deferred costs and are not included in research and development costs.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, (including, but not limited to, estimated product launch dates and estimated future revenue), as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

December 31,

2019 June 30, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,175 $ 7,742 Investments 3,540 2,649 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $17 and $0 at December 31, 2019 and at June 30, 2019, respectively 2,683 4,100 Deferred costs 492 430 Inventory 7,808 6,239 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 193 623 Total current assets 20,891 21,783 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 2,768 2,726 Right of use asset, net 3,107 - Intangibles, net 145 129 Deferred income taxes, net 163 260 Investments 1,610 582 Other assets 42 40 Total assets $ 28,726 $ 25,520 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,672 $ 1,996 Accrued expenses 1,287 1,437 Deferred revenue 360 215 Note payable and capital lease obligations 633 622 Total current liabilities 3,952 4,270 Deferred rent - 146 Lease liability, net of current portion 2,937 - Income taxes payable 352 162 Notes and capital leases payable, net of current portion 3,613 3,934 Total non-current liabilities 6,902 4,242 Total liabilities 10,854 8,512 Shareholders' equity: Common shares; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,884,098 and 4,039,491 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively 13,634 15,815 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 100 (549 ) Retained earnings 4,138 1,742 Total shareholders' equity 17,872 17,008 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,726 $ 25,520

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 7,961 $ 6,399 $ 15,201 $ 13,314 Cost of sales 5,097 4,150 9,557 8,339 Gross profit 2,864 2,249 5,644 4,975 Operating (income) expenses: Selling expenses 135 97 277 130 General and administrative expenses 664 633 1,327 1,197 Gain from disposal of equipment - - - (7 ) Research and development costs 397 326 881 735 Total operating expenses 1,196 1,056 2,485 2,055 Operating income 1,668 1,193 3,159 2,920 Interest expense (63 ) (69 ) (122 ) (89 ) Interest and other income 33 93 68 168 Gain on sale of investments - 356 - 356 Income from operations before income taxes 1,638 1,573 3,105 3,355 Income tax expense (389 ) (394 ) (751 ) (827 ) Net income $ 1,249 $ 1,179 $ 2,354 $ 2,528 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized income (loss) from marketable equity investments 705 (494 ) 649 (349 ) Comprehensive income $ 1,954 $ 685 $ 3,003 $ 2,179 Basic net income per share: Net income $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.59 Diluted net income per share: Net income $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.58 $ 0.59 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,950 4,195 3,979 4,263 Diluted 4,053 4,242 4,082 4,303 Common shares outstanding 3,884 4,143 3,884 4,143

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,354 $ 2,528 Adjustments to reconcile net income to

net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 282 195 Gain from disposal of equipment - (7 ) Share-based compensation 19 18 Non-cash lease expense 22 - Amortization of loan fees 4 - Gain on sale of investments - (356 ) Deferred income taxes 97 742 Bad debt expense (recovery) 17 (13 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and other current receivables 1,400 (838 ) Deferred costs (62 ) (143 ) Inventory (1,569 ) (147 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 430 (46 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (771 ) (301 ) Deferred revenue 145 (1 ) Income taxes payable 190 (123 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,558 1,508 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of investments (1,271 ) (1,365 ) Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (317 ) (540 ) Proceeds from sale of investments - 1,905 Proceeds from sale of equipment - 7 Increase in intangibles (23 ) (14 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,611 ) (7 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchases of common stock (2,215 ) (2,560 ) Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP contributions 15 17 Payment of employee payroll taxes on net issuance of common stock - (101 ) Proceeds from Minnesota Bank & Trust long-term debt, net of fees - 4,942 Principal payments on notes payable and capital lease (314 ) (116 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,514 ) 2,182 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,567 ) 3,683 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,742 5,188 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,175 $ 8,871

