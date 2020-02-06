Resonant Inc.: Resonant Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, today announced that it is offering to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Resonant intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Resonant intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Stifel is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering, and National Securities Corporation is acting as the lead manager of the offering.

The shares described above are being offered by Resonant pursuant to a registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attn: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. Customers leverage Resonant's disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant's fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

Safe Harbor/ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed public offering, including the expected size of the offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of our business and other risks detailed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

