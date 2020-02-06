HemaGenetics Technologies Corp.: Hemagenetics Technologies Corp. Announces Resignation and Appointment of New Director and CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Hemagenetics Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "HTC") announces that Ronald Ozols has resigned effective immediately as director and CFO and Mr. Patrick Brown has been appointed as his replacement.

Bio for new director and CFO:

Patrick Brown

Mr. Brown, 53, is an experienced and formally trained Chartered Accountant with over 25 years in senior audit and finance roles. Mr. Brown currently operates Parabolic Communications Inc. that provides marketing and investor relations services with professional experience in public markets and investor relations, having managed programs for several OTC registered entities.

