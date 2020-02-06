The Canadian Shaare Zedek Hospital Foundation to Host Breast Cancer Charity Poker Tournament Supported by Pokerstars.Net

Winner will receive potentially life changing trip worth $40,000 CAD to compete in major tournamnent in Barcelona

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / The Canadian Shaare Zedek Hospital Foundation will host its fourth annual poker tournament on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The highly popular PokerStars Top Pair Tourney is expected to be attended by 400 plus guests for a night of thrilling poker, where they will compete to win a poker holiday of a lifetime to Barcelona, courtesy of PokerStars.net.

This event has become a "must attend" on the social calendar and a sought-after poker tournament in the city. The winner will receive a "Platinum Pass', valued at $40,000 CAD (€26,000), to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship (PSPC) in Barcelona in August. The Platinum Pass includes the €22,500 tournament buy-in, six nights' accommodation in a luxury hotel, flights, transfers and spending money. The prize will be awarded by PokerStars Ambassador, Poker Hall of Famer and World Champion Chris Moneymaker, who will be in attendance to play and give tips.

The inaugural PSPC in January 2019 broke records as the biggest $25,000 buy-in live poker tournament in history. Spanish player Ramon Colillas topped a field of 1,039 players to take home $5.1 million. Colillas was one of 320 Platinum Pass winners who earned their entry into the tournament for free. To find out more about the PSPC, visit PokerStars Live.

Proceeds from the PokerStars Top Pair Tourney will be used to support The Jack and Candee Klein Comprehensive Breast Health Clinic, an all-inclusive facility for identification, diagnosis and treatment at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. The complex has introduced the concept of one-stop breast care for the benefit and convenience of patients and distinguishes itself by implementing a truly comprehensive approach.

To purchase tickets or make a donation visit www.toppairtourney.ca (Tickets $180)

Only for 19+. Keep the game fun. Play responsibly. Terms and conditions apply.

About the Canadian Shaare Zedek Foundation

What started as an effort to raise $2 million for the construction of a Toronto, Ontario Pavilion in the new Medical Center in the 1970's by a few of the largest industrialists in the Toronto Jewish Community, soon grew into a national organization. Since becoming a national registered charity in 1975, the Foundation has centralized its fundraising efforts with a head office based in Toronto. The organization engages donors across Canada through events and specific fundraising initiatives.

About Shaare Zedek Medical Center

Located in the center of Jerusalem, Shaare Zedek Medical Center is a major urban teaching and research hospital providing world class health care since 1902 and responding to 750,000 patients each year. Shaare Zedek prides itself on treating patients of every race, religion and nationality with advanced medicine through a compassionate and individualized approach.

Shaare Zedek is a public hospital that is privately funded and it receives very limited support from the Israeli government to upgrade equipment and technology, develop ground-breaking international research and ensure state-of-the-art medical training is available to staff. As such, the hospital relies heavily on the generosity of donors around the world to supplement $30 million needed annually.

About PokerStars.net

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, FOX Bet, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker and BetEasy as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 22 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at https://www.pokerstars.net/about/responsible-gaming/

For more information, please contact:

Rochelle Tessler, Director, Events and Communications, The Canadian Shaare Zedek Hospital Foundation (p) 416-781-3584 (e) rtessler@hospitalwithaheart.ca



