Read the 135-page report with TOC on "Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Embolization coils, Occlusion removal devices, Non-coils embolization devices, and Accessories), End-users (Hospitals, ASC, and Others), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the growing aging population and chronic diseases. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market.

The geriatric population has been increasing at a significant rate across the world. By 2050, the percentage of individuals aged 65 years and above is expected to increase two-fold in Asian countries. The aging population is highly susceptible to chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. In addition, the rise in risk factors such as unhealthy dietary habits, tobacco and alcohol consumption, and obesity are expected to contribute to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices are widely used to prevent abnormal bleeding in patients with chronic conditions. The demand for these devices is expected to gain traction with the growing global geriatric population and the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Major Five Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market Companies:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation operates its business through segments such as Cardiovascular, Rhythm and Neuro, and MedSurg. The company offers a wide range of transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices. Some of the key offerings include Contour PVA Embolization Particles, Occluder Occlusion Balloon Catheter, and Interlock and IDC Detachable Embolization Coils.

Cook

Cook operates its business through segments such as Vascular and MedSurg. The company offers a wide range of transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices. Nester Embolization Coil and Retracta Detachable Embolization Coil are some of its key offerings.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers a wide range of transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices. ASCENT Occlusion Balloon Catheter, ORBIT GALAXY Detachable Coil System, and MICRUSPHERE Microcoil are some of its key offerings.

Medtronic

Medtronic operates its business through segments such as Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. Concerto Detachable Coil System, OptiSphere Embolization Sphere, and MVP Micro Vascular Plug System are the key offerings of the company.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems operates its business through segments such as Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company offers a wide range of transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices. Some of the key offerings include Bearing nsPVA Embolization Particles, EmboGold Microspheres, and ClariVein IC.

Technavio has segmented the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market based on the product, end-users, and region.

Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Embolization coils

Occlusion removal devices

Non-coils embolization devices

Accessories

Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Hospitals

ASC

Others

Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

