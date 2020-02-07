Anzeige
Freitag, 07.02.2020

WKN: A2PW0E ISIN: CA3913272025 Ticker-Symbol: M4KQ 
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2020 | 00:08
Great Thunder Gold Corp.: Great Thunder Negotiates Private Placement

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Great Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV:GTG) is pleased to report that it has negotiated a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3,000,000 non-flow-through shares at a price of $0.25 per share and 2,275,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.44 per share.

The proceeds from the offering will be used for exploration of the Company's recently announced Northbound gold property adjacent to the northwest boundary of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.'s Fenelon Gold Deposit and the Company's lithium prospects, and for general working capital purposes. The financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Up to 250,000 of the non-flow-through shares may be issued to subscribers who are directors, officers and other related parties. The Company will rely on sections 5.5(c) and 5.7(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 to exempt the offering from the requirements for a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval. To the Company's knowledge, there is no material information concerning the Company or its securities that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company intends to complete the offering by February 14, 2020.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Richard Macey"

Richard Macey
President and Chief Executive Officer
Direct line: (604) 537-4174

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Great Thunder Gold Corp.



© 2020 ACCESSWIRE