The human capital management (HCM) solutions market is expected to grow by USD 8.97 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005690/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global human capital management (HCM) solutions market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Recruitment is one of the most difficult tasks in the HCM process. Most multinational companies (MNCs) require many employees. But finding out the best candidate takes recruiters a long time. This is because the complete offline recruitment profile involves manual shortlisting of the candidates from thousands of applications. This requires large investments in terms of money, time, and effort. Advances in technology have made HCM solutions capable of automating recruitment processes. The HCM software shortlists candidates according to the profile, sends interview invitations, and confirms interview slots. This process reduces the overall time, effort, and cost of the process and increases the chances of recruiting the right candidates. Thus, the growing demand for automated recruitment processes is expected to boost the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40495

As per Technavio, the emergence of cloud-computing services will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market: Emergence of Cloud-Computing Services

The emergence of cloud-computing services is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. Cloud computing is one of the emerging trends in the IT industry. Owing to the adoption of the latest technologies in HCM solutions, organizations also use cloud storage for storing critical information at remotely cheap rates. The use of cloud storage allows the central administration to have control over all the resources and HR activities. It also eradicates the need for users to update and maintain IT infrastructure. Services and maintenance activities are usually taken care of by service providers. Thus, users do not have to install additional packages as all updates, during the contract period, are also be taken care of by the service providers.

"Factors such as the increased popularity of advanced workforce analytics, increasing workforce diversity, and the growing demand from SMEs will have a significant impact on the HCM solutions market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the human capital management (HCM) solutions market by application (core HR, talent and workforce), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the human capital management (HCM) solutions market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as growth in job opportunities and increase in the number of job seekers due to globalization, wider penetration of social media in recruitment processes, and increased need for cost optimization.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application

Core HR

Talent

Workforce

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005690/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/