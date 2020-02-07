Schulte Roth Zabel (SRZ) today announced key findings from its 2020 Shareholder Activism Insight report, produced by Activist Insight in association with SRZ. The report analyzes trends in shareholder activism and ranks the top 10 activist investors as compiled and determined by Activist Insight based on the number of companies publicly subjected to activist demands, average size of targets, news stories generated and annualized total returns.

Elliott Management topped "The Activist Top 10" for the fifth year in a row. To view the Top 10 and the complete 2020 Shareholder Activism Insight report, click here.

Marc Weingarten and Ele Klein, SRZ partners and co-chairs of the firm's global Shareholder Activism Group, contributed expert commentary to the report. The publication also features interviews with Aneliya Crawford, shareholder activism and M&A and securities partner, Jim McNally, London-based shareholder activism, corporate and funds partner and Michael Swartz, SRZ partner who co-chairs the Litigation Group and heads the shareholder activism litigation practice.

"Shareholders are responding to company actions with greater and greater speed and creativity each year, making for what we believe will be an ever-accelerating playing field into 2020 and beyond," commented Mr. Weingarten.

"This was a banner year for a number of major, hard-hitting campaigns and shifting tactics that saw activists seeking more than just board representation. Activists have displayed ingenuity in campaigns that have led to creative and informal settlements, showcasing the promise that comes with collaboration between management and shareholders," said Mr. Klein.

"2019 saw a slowdown of activist campaign activity but not a reversal of recent trends. Dedicated activists continued to broaden their approach with much more detailed operational plans and board seat campaigns in new locations, while the growth in occasional activists continued. While the upcoming proxy season may be quieter, the future of activism looks healthy," said Josh Black of Activist Insight, who serves as editor-in-chief of the report.

"We are pleased to present the 2020 Shareholder Activism Insight report. The publication is a go-to resource for revealing industry trends and the drivers behind them," said Alan Waldenberg, chair of SRZ's Executive Committee.

