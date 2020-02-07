Apteryx Imaging Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Apteryx Imaging Inc. (TSXV:XRAY)(OTCQB:APTEF)(FRA:XRAY) ("Apteryx") is pleased to announce that Avi Naider has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

Avi Naider is an investor and entrepreneur with twenty-five years of experience operating and advising growth companies in various sectors, including fintech, SAAS software and life sciences. A graduate of Princeton University, Mr. Naider began his career at Boston Consulting Group and most recently served as CEO of ARMCO, a leading provider of risk management software to major financial companies. Mr. Naider has served on various boards of public and private companies, including LOXO Oncology (LOXO), which was acquired by Eli Lilly in 2019.

"I welcome Avi to our board and look forward to his contributions to our business," commented Dr. David Gane, CEO of Apteryx.

About Apteryx Imaging Inc.

Apteryx Imaging has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging software and device technologies for over 20 years. Our proprietary technologies include XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions, the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, Apteryx Imaging is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. The Company is currently listed on the TSXV under the symbol XRAY, the OTCQB under the symbol APTEF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol XRAY.

