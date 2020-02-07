Tradeview Markets Announce Lower Spreads in Volatile Markets

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradeview Markets has recently announced a groundbreaking reduction of its spread rates. As Tradeview quickly becomes a popular destination for both retail and institutional traders, they have made improvements to their services to accommodate the needs of the market and the needs of their growing client base.

Recent months have seen a rapid rise in market volatility, which directly affects pricing of financial instruments such as Gold, Oil and the Currency markets. In response to this, Tradeview, which operates as an ECN broker via its Innovative Liquidity Connector platform, offers traders a comprehensive solution by lowering spreads and providing less barriers to client trading.

Typically, the industry average EURUSD spread rate ranges between 0.4 - 0.7 pips on a typical trading day, with rates going as high as 1.2 pips when events such as the announcement of US Non-Farm Payrolls. Tradeview Markets now boasts industry beating averages of around 0.0 - 0.2 pip spreads on EURUSD with less than 1 pip spreads in times of increased market volatility.

When discussing the recent announcement with Tradeview Markets CEO, Timothy Furey, he stated, "We have promised from day one that we will not get involved in any gimmicks, ridiculous promotions or fancy sponsorships, just serious trading in the best trading environment in the industry... we further this commitment by now providing the tightest spreads in the industry with absolutely no mark-ups, coupled with our word-class customer service... call it an awakening. I felt it was time to stir things up and give our customers the same rates I am privy to when I trade."

With the growing tensions with the US and Iran, Brexit, China trade war and of course, the 2020 US elections, volatility looks like it will continue to heighten, Traders globally will continue to seek lower costs solutions, and with this announcement today, Tradeview looks set to position itself for further growth in this new decade.

