PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Notice of change in share of affiliate 07-Feb-2020 / 07:27 CET/CEST

Notice of change in share of affiliate February 07, 2020. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that following a number of related corporate actions its direct ownership of PJSC "Kamchatskenergo" (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Russia, INN: 4100000668, OGRN: 1024101024078) changed from 0% to 13.93%, indirect ownership of shares of PJSC "Kamchatskenergo" changed from 98.74% to 84.83%. The grounds on which the issuer has received the right to dispose of a certain number of votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital: acquisition of an interest in PJSC "Kamchatskenergo". Number and percentage of votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital that the issuer had the right to dispose of before the effective date of the relevant grounds: direct disposal 0 shares/ 0%; indirect disposal of 41,491,176,561 ordinary shares and 13,987,324 preferred shares, which constitutes 98.74% of votes. Number and percentage of votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital to which the issuer received the right of disposal after the effective date of the applicable grounds: direct disposal of 6,814,515,328 ordinary shares, which constitutes 13.93% of votes; indirect disposal of 4 1,491,176,561 ordinary shares and 13,987,324 preferred shares, which constitutes 84.83% of votes; total disposal of 48,305,691,889 ordinary shares and 13,987,324 preferred shares, which constitutes 98.76% of votes. Effective date of the grounds based on which the issuer has received the right to dispose of a certain number of votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital: date of registration of the report on additional issue of securities of PJSC "Kamchatskenergo" February 06, 2020. Date on which the issuer learned of the grounds based on which the issuer received the right to dispose of a certain number of votes that constitutes 5% or has become more than 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 50%, 75%, or 95% of the total votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital: February 06, 2020. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and Armenia. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.8 GW. Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

