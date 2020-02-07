Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DCXA ISIN: DE000A0DCXA0 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
07.02.20
11:47 Uhr
98,41 Euro
+0,01
+0,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DZ BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DZ BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,10
98,72
11:48
PR Newswire
07.02.2020 | 10:40
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

London, February 7

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
2020-02-07
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ingo Holzwarth; telephone: +49 69 7447 4812) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Merck Financial Services GmbH
Guarantor (if any):Merck KGaA
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750.000.000
Description:fixed rate, due July 16, 2025
Offer price:99.394
Other offer terms:payment January 16 2020,denoms 100k/100k, bullet
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Managers:DZ BANK AG BBVA LBBW Mizuho
SEB
Stabilisation period expected to start on:January 9, 2020
Stabilisation period expected to end on:no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of overallotment facility:The Stabilising Managers may overallot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Luxembourg Stock Exchange
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
DZ BANK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire