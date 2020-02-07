DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

2020-02-07

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



DZ BANK AG (contact: Ingo Holzwarth; telephone: +49 69 7447 4812) hereby

gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: Merck Financial Services GmbH

Guarantor (if any): Merck KGaA

Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750.000.000

Description: fixed rate, due July 16, 2028

Offer price: 99.636

Other offer terms: payment January 16 2020, denoms 100k/100k, bullet

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Managers: DZ BANK AG BBVA LBBW Mizuho

SEB

Stabilisation period expected to start on: January 9, 2020

Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of overallotment facility: The Stabilising Managers may overallot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.