DGAP-Media / 2020-02-07 / 11:03 *Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Announces the appointment of Chief Scientific Advisor David C. Rubinsztein* *Professor Rubinsztein is a leader in the field of neurodegenerative disease and autophagy.* _BERLIN/LONDON, 07 February 2020 - _Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE _("Aladdin", ISIN: _DE000A12ULL2 [1]_), today announces that Professor David C._ *Rubinsztein has been appointed as Chief Scientific Advisor. David is the Deputy Director of the Cambridge University Institute of Medical Research,* *Professor of Molecular Neurogenetics and Wellcome Trust Principal Research Fellow. His research interests are in autophagy and neurodegeneration.* He is the Academic Lead of the Alzheimer's Research UK (ARUK) Cambridge Drug Discovery Institute and a fellow of the Royal Society and the Academy of Medical Sciences. David has received highly cited researcher rewards from Clarivate Analytics and Thomson Reuters. He has been publishing more than 300 papers in well-known international journals including Nature and Cell, with google citations of more than 75,000 times. "I am delighted to welcome Professor David C. Rubinsztein as Chief Scientific Advisor," said Wade Menpes-Smith, CEO of Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE. "As a leader within his industry, he will bring enormous experience and expertise in the fields of neurodegenerative disease and advise the product direction of our company. Moreover, David will help with the validation process of the various prototypes on Aladdin's 'Early Diagnosis Platform'. He will also lead the development of Aladdin's neurodegenerative disease centric knowledge graph which aims to achieve disease pathway discovery, target discovery and novel biomarker discovery. *About Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE* Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (and its wholly owned subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.) is a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications that can accelerate both early stage disease diagnosis and the end-to-end drug discovery process. Aladdin targets aged related disease including a significant focus on Alzheimer's disease. Aladdin accomplishes this by collaborating with numerous partners within the global healthcare ecosystem to confidentially and securely gather targeted data including, genome, MRI, PET, cognition and other lifestyle data. These datasets are then analysed by the award-winning AI team and used to develop proprietary AI tools that can assist healthcare professionals to more accurately and efficiently diagnose aged related diseases. This new diagnostic process will save significant time and costs for healthcare professionals. Additionally, the AI drug discovery platform will be used to by pharmaceutical Companies to speed up drug development, clinical trials and predict outcomes more accurately. Website Link: www.aladdinid.com [2] GSIN: A12ULL ISIN: DE000A12ULL2 [1] TICKER SYMBOL: NMI *Contact Press* CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH Susan Hoffmeister Phone +49 89 1250 90330 Email: sh@crossalliance.de www.crossalliance.de [3] End of Media Release Issuer: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Key word(s): Health 2020-02-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Unter den Linden 10 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 700140449 E-mail: info@aladdinid.com Internet: www.aladdinid.com ISIN: DE000A12ULL2 WKN: A12ULL Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 970567 End of News DGAP Media 970567 2020-02-07 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ead13565eed11c61275a9f7fb2ee1f10&application_id=970567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a2dd1bbc615be83abe8f7699163b31b0&application_id=970567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2fb82c892c1fc6e111f3d23d87061155&application_id=970567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2020 05:03 ET (10:03 GMT)