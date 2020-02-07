Jakob Burkhardt: JBxCreative Is Stepping Up Content Creation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / With the ever-evolving digital landscape, more and more creative people are innovating new forms of content for people to see on their computer screens and scroll through on their mobile phones. We continue to see more new and exciting content online, as content creators continue to level up their game and make sure they stand out from the rest. Not only that, more companies are tapping these artists to pioneer content in a way that benefits both their brand and their consumers.

Take Jakob Burkhardt, the person behind JBxCreative. Jakob is a versatile content creator who uploads unforgettable videos on YouTube and Instagram. He made his name posting breathtaking videos of landscapes from around the world while traveling to places most people can only dream of. He has spent the last two years traveling and shooting full-time with the Instagram celebrity Sam Kolder, other industry giants, and mega brands of all kinds (MVMT, DJI and Canon). These past two years have been a boon to Jakob's career, as he has produced a huge amount of epic visuals for brands. While Jakob is best known for shooting these types of awe-inspiring videos, he also wants to bridge the gap between incredible cinematic visuals and comedic content. He is still focused on creating breathtaking unique visuals, but he wants to pair them with surprising, unusual, and beautiful music.

Companies today are hungry for viral content, and JBxCreative is here to deliver. With a singular form of content fusing unbelievable aesthetics with pitch-perfect comedy, he is able to create one-of-a-kind videos that brands can't wait to get their hands on. In a market saturated with online content, it's essential to innovate, and that's what JBxCreative is here to do. For more information please email info@jbxcreative.com or call (424) 413-0213

SOURCE: Jakob Burkhardt

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575712/JBxCreative-Is-Stepping-Up-Content-Creation