Ambitious growth targets of start-up to be supported by a white glove service, modern workplace technology and hybrid cloud infrastructure

Lanware has been awarded a long term contract to provide its flagship Finance Forward 365 service to Skytra, a new Airbus company established to provide highly regulated financial instruments and infrastructure to support the air travel industry's revenue risk management.

Finance Forward 365 will support Skytra by providing high quality end user support and the latest modern workplace, cloud and collaboration technology from leading vendors such as Microsoft and Cisco. It will also provide direct and resilient connectivity into Skytra's trading venue supported by Nasdaq Market Technology as well as the benchmark indices platform. This will ensure the business can operate and retain secure and continual access to its core technology around the clock.

As a start-up with highly ambitious timescales, Skytra needs an IT partner that is agile, experienced and responsive to support its day one requirements as well as long term strategic business technology needs, whilst ensuring the highest levels of security to meet stringent regulatory requirements. Skytra is in the process of applying to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for authorisation to act as a Benchmark Administrator and to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF). All aspects of the service will include the latest security controls along with on-going monitoring and management from the Lanware cyber security team.

Jeremy Norwood, CIO, Skytra says, "Lanware has a proven track record of delivering managed technology services to the Financial Services industry. Its secure and scalable Finance Forward 365 solution is tailored to our business and will ensure we can manage our operational requirements and be positioned for growth."

Henry Duncombe, MD, Lanware continues, "Skytra will deliver value for customers both in the global airline industry and in the financial markets, providing instruments to help measure and manage revenue volatility. We're delighted to be playing an important role helping the team at Skytra bring their innovative product to market and look forward to a long partnership."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005212/en/

Contacts:

Lanware media contact

Paul Smitherman, Marketing Director, Lanware Ltd

Paul.Smitherman@lanware.co.uk +44 (0) 207 150 1100

www.lanware.com



Skytra media contact

Simon Packard, MHP Communications

skytra@mhpc.com +44 (0) 20 3128 8835

Skytra @SkytraMarkets