The PV manufacturer said it has no connections to a website which features its logo and some of its completed solar projects and which invites visitors to download an app enabling them to start investing.Chinese solar manufacturer Solargiga today clarified it has no connection to the ygny99.com website which features its logo and claims to be related to a business called Solargiga Energy. In a statement to the Hong Kong exchange where solar ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturer Solargiga is listed, the company said the website in question also lists genuine Solargiga PV projects among the ...

