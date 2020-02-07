The "People Monitoring and Safety Solutions 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the seventh consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the people and pet tracking markets in Europe and North America.

This report provides you with 230 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

This report will allow you to:

Benefit from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Identify key players on the European and North American people tracking solution market.

Learn about the latest propositions from family locator service providers.

Understand the opportunities and challenges on the mobile telecare alarm device market.

Anticipate future drivers for uptake of mobile workforce management services.

Predict future trends in lone worker protection services.

Profit from updated regional market forecasts lasting until 2023.

This report answers the following questions:

What is the potential for LPWA connectivity in the consumer tracking segment?

What is the potential market size for offender monitoring products and services?

How has free apps affected the family locator market?

What is the current status on the pet locator market in Europe and North America?

Who are the leading providers of mobile workforce management services?

Which countries are adopting regulations for lone worker safety?

What is the potential market size for mobile telecare alarms?

How will various people monitoring market segments evolve in the next five years?

Research estimates that the market for mobile workforce management software in Europe and North America amounted to 1.1 billion (US$ 1.2 billion) in 2018. The market for lone worker devices and services is growing as more employers become aware of the solutions available to protect their workforce.

New and stricter regulations that specifically address the safety of lone workers also foster market growth. There were an estimated 725,000 and 300,000 monitored lone workers in Europe and North America respectively at the end of 2018.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of people location solutions

1.1 Device segment

1.2 Positioning segment

1.3 Network segment

1.4 Platform segment

1.5 Market segmentation

2 Family locator and consumer-oriented locator solutions

2.1 Handset based family locator services

2.2 Consumer oriented locator devices

2.3 Company profiles and strategies

2.3.1 BrickHouse Security

2.3.2 CareWhere

2.3.3 Comtech Telecommunications

2.3.4 Garmin

2.3.5 Globalstar

2.3.6 hereO

2.3.7 Jiobit

2.3.8 Kippy

2.3.9 Life360

2.3.10 Location Labs (Avast Software)

2.3.11 Pawtrack

2.3.12 Republic Wireless

2.3.14 Smith Micro Software

2.3.15 Suchmich

2.3.16 Sygic

2.3.17 Tractive

2.3.18 Vodafone

2.3.19 Weenect

2.3.20 Whistle Labs (Mars)

2.3.21 WTS Positioning Solutions

2.3.22 Yepzon

2.3.23 Xplora Technologies

3 Medical alarm, mobile telecare and mPERS devices

3.1 Overview of demographics and common medical conditions

3.2 Telecare and PERS solutions

3.3 Company profiles and strategies

3.3.1 Anelto

3.3.2 Climax Technology

3.3.3 Doro

3.3.4 Emporia Telecom

3.3.5 Everon

3.3.6 GreatCall

3.3.7 GTX Corp

3.3.8 Laipac Technology

3.3.9 Libify

3.3.10 LOSTnFOUND

3.3.11 MobileHelp

3.3.12 Navigil

3.3.13 Nortek

3.3.14 Philips Lifeline

3.3.15 SecuraTrac

3.3.16 Tunstall Healthcare Group

4 Mobile workforce management and lone worker safety services

4.1 Employment statistics

4.2 Mobile workforce management

4.3 Lone worker safety

4.4 Company profiles and strategies

4.4.1 Actsoft

4.4.2 Alertcom (AVR Group)

4.4.3 AlertGPS

4.4.4 Aware360

4.4.5 Blackline Safety

4.4.6 ClickSoftware (Salesforce)

4.4.7 Fleet Complete

4.4.8 Honeywell

4.4.9 Lone Worker Solutions

4.4.10 Orbis Protect

4.4.11 Oysta Technology

4.4.12 ProntoForms

4.4.13 Reliance High-Tech

4.4.14 Roadpost

4.4.15 Safe Apps

4.4.16 Scandinavian Radio Technology

4.4.17 Send For Help

4.4.18 ServiceMax

4.4.19 SoloProtect

4.4.20 Track24

4.4.21 Trimble

4.4.22 Tsunami Solutions

4.4.23 Twig Com

4.4.24 Vecima Networks

4.4.25 Verisae (Accruent)

4.4.26 Verizon Connect

4.4.27 Vismo (Cellhire)

5 Electronic offender monitoring

5.1 Prison population

5.2 Offender monitoring programmes

5.3 Offender monitoring service providers and devices

5.4 Company profiles and strategies

5.4.1 Alcohol Monitoring Systems

5.4.2 Attenti

5.4.3 BI Incorporated (GEO Group)

5.4.4 Buddi

5.4.5 Comp Electronic Monitoring

5.4.6 Corrisoft

5.4.7 G4S

5.4.8 Geosatis

5.4.9 Securus Monitoring Solutions (Securus Technologies)

5.4.10 Sentinel Offender Services

5.4.11 Sierra Wireless

5.4.12 SuperCom

5.4.13 Track Group

6 Market forecasts and trends

6.1 Market forecasts

6.2 Market trends

