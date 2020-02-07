SpendEdge has been monitoring the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 30 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005130/en/

Read the 125-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top service providers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The increase in the onset of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, dementia, and arthritis is creating the necessity for new technological advancements for the production of innovative APIs. This is contributing to the spend momentum in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

While the high healthcare expenditure is contributing to the market spend growth in North America, the outsourcing of drug manufacturing services from developed regions to LCCs is boosting the prospects of spend growth in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in APAC, such as India, China, and Singapore.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

Warehousing of drugs is serving as a significant cost accelerator for service providers and is eschewing their profit margins. To compensate for this expense, service providers are expected to increase their service charges which will inflate buyers' procurement expenditure in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services market. Considering its probability, this report has listed the top pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the service providers are given below:

Pfizer- It is essential that buyers establish a program to get the most of this service provider's capabilities in terms of quality reliability and cost overruns and reduce instances of downtime. The program should define processes and approaches for standardization, metrics for benchmarking of performance and improve service provider's performance. Concepts such as Lean, Six Sigma, and total production system approaches can be established for driving performance.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH- Buyers are advised to adopt the project-based pricing model while finalizing a contract with this pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service provider. This pricing model encourages service providers to provide effective and efficient services, as the performance is associated with value-additions based on the customized requirement, thereby ensuring better ROIs for buyers.

Lonza Group- Prices of raw materials required in the manufacturing of drugs are volatile. Thus, an increase in the prices of chemicals results in the rise in the cost of drugs manufactured. During such instances, buyers have to pay more to service providers. To address such situations, buyers are advised to collaborate with this service provider on a price risk-sharing basis to avoid such price increase, which in turn helps them to mitigate risks associated with the price increase of the drugs.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market spend segmentation by region

Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service providers

Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market

Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Clinical Research Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Medical Transcription Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005130/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us