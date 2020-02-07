On November 5, 2019, the shares in Karessa Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Karessa") were given observation status with reference to an adopted merger plan between Karessa and Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Klaria"), according to which Karessa will be absorbed by Klaria through a statutory merger in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act. Today, February 7, 2020, Karessa applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares in Karessa Pharma Holding AB (KARE, ISIN code SE0005506193, order book ID 106031). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB