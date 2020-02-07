Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2020) - CFN Media (OTCQB: CNFN), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article discussing The Supreme Cannabis Company's (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) approach on premium cultivation at scale, growth with a higher purpose.

Supreme Cannabis recently completed (as of December 21, 2019) all major construction of its 7ACRES cultivation facility. The project that started in May 2017 was actually a rebuild of a former tomato greenhouse in Kincardine, Ontario. The final product was a state-of-the-art, 440,000 square foot facility that produces premium cannabis for the company's 7ACRES brand. Supreme Cannabis takes a small batch, hands-on approach to growing its premium strains, while benefiting from economies of scale made possible by centralized production and automation where applicable. Take a look as we give you an inside peek at 7ACRES.





Aerial view of 7ACRES

Cultivation

The largest portion of the facility, about 250,000 sf., is dedicated to cultivation. That space is divided up into 25 10,000 sqft. rooms, each of which houses a particular strain through maturation to harvest. By growing in many, relatively smaller rooms Supreme is able to maximize the growth and production of each strain in its own ideal environment. The company is also able to smooth production levels by staggering the start times in each room, ensuring a consistent flow of supply to the processing and packaging divisions.

Each cultivation room is controlled by automated systems that monitor and adjust air circulation, humidity, lighting, and CO2 levels. Artificial lighting is supplemented by natural light from the glass ceilings featured in the facility's hybrid greenhouse design. Supreme Cannabis' staff supplement the automation by regularly tending to each plant and to achieve a uniform crop that produces a consistent high quality product.

When the plants complete their growing cycle, 7ACRES harvests an entire room of plants in one day. The full plants are hung in drying rooms for two weeks, and each 1,500 sqft. drying room can accommodate a full harvest from a 10,000 sqft. cultivation room. 7ACRES believes this drying process is essential to preserving the delicate balance of terpenes and cannabinoids, resulting in a truly premium end product.





7ACRES Drying Room

Processing and Packaging

When it comes time to trim and process the dried cannabis plants, Supreme enlists the help of a machine called the T-Zero trimmer. All dried plants are run through the T-Zero for initial trimming. Each bud is then hand-inspected and hand-finished by staff before the packaging process starts. The T-Zero has increased the efficiency of 7ACRES trimming operations by about 400%.

7ACRES T-Zero Trimmer

The packaging process also benefits from recent automation. Since November 2019, Supreme has installed two high-speed bottling lines, each capable of packaging about 12,000 containers of finished product per day. The systems ensure quality bud selection and automated fill levels, contributing further to the company's commitment to consistent quality throughout its operations. Once packaged, each bottle is stamped, labeled, packaged for shipping, and stored in 7ACRES' 10,000 sqft. secure storage area as it awaits shipping.

The Big Picture

Completion of the 7ACRES facility is a crucial step for Supreme Cannabis. The company is utilizing the facility's comprehensive features as it pivots from a wholesale model to a retail-oriented, brand-driven, consumer packaged goods operation. With distribution agreements in place with outlets in every province of Canada, the company is now able to offer its premium 7ACRES strains to consumers across the country.

The flagship 7ACRES facility demonstrates the company's ability to anticipate market demand years in advance. Supreme Cannabis did not choose to build a facility with the most cultivation space; it chose to build a facility with the best cultivation space. This long-term investment in meaningful cannabis infrastructure comes to completion at a time when many licensed producers have built-out millions of square feet of cultivation space that is not capable of producing the high-quality product that consumers are looking for. Supreme Cannabis' 7ACRES facility is producing the premium high-quality flower consumers are looking for. When combined with the company's other brands and divisions, ranging from cannabis-derived medicinal products to plant genetics to in-house extraction, Supreme Cannabis has all the necessary assets in place to drive growth going forward.

Supreme Cannabis trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow Supreme on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

