Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSG6 ISIN: CA86860J1066  Ticker-Symbol: 53S1 
Tradegate
07.02.20
11:53 Uhr
0,319 Euro
-0,012
-3,48 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,302
0,335
18:15
0,308
0,321
18:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUPREME CANNABIS
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC0,319-3,48 %