Soricimed Biopharma: Soricimed Announces Completion of First Cohort in Investigator-Initiated Phase 1b Clinical Trial of SOR-C13

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / Soricimed Biopharma Inc. ("Soricimed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, targeted cancer therapeutics, today announced that MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MDACC") has completed the first cohort in its investigator-initiated trial of Soricimed's lead drug candidate, SOR-C13.

Results from the first cohort of the dose escalation phase of the trial, which focused on late-stage pancreatic cancer patients, showed that SOR-C13 is safe and well-tolerated. There were no drug-related adverse events. Patients in the second cohort will be dosed at a significantly higher dose level of SOR-C13.

This trial, which began in September 2019, was launched by Principal Investigator, Siqing Fu, MD PhD, a member of the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at MDACC, one of the world's most respected cancer research centers. The trial is building on the results of SOR-C13 observed in Soricimed's multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with late-stage solid tumor cancer. Conventional RECIST/iRECIST tumor assessment will be augmented with Image Analysis Group's advanced imaging, machine learning and radiomics, which will measure tumor microenvironment characteristics to more accurately predict treatment effects.

"The results from the first cohort continue to support the safety profile of SOR-C13," stated Dr. Fu. "We are encouraged by the speed of patient recruitment and are excited to start the next cohort at higher dose levels."

The objectives of the dose escalation part of the Phase 1b investigator-initiated trial are to refine dosing and further explore the safety of SOR-C13. The expansion cohort will look more closely at SOR-C13's early efficacy in late-stage solid tumor cancers. To learn more about the clinical trial visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03784677

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.: Soricimed is a privately-held, clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of applications originally derived from its unique and proprietary family of peptides found in the paralytic venom of the northern short-tailed shrew. The Company is focused on developing targeted drug candidates for the treatment of solid-tumor cancers. Soricimed's lead drug candidate, SOR-C13, has been shown to be safe and well-tolerated, with indications of efficacy in a Phase 1 human clinical trial. A follow on Phase 1b Investigator Initiated Trial ("IIT") in late-stage cancer is currently underway. SOR-C13 has been granted orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic and ovarian cancers by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In addition, Soricimed is developing a portfolio of targeted Peptide-drug Conjugates ("PDCs"), which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development; an environmentally responsible pesticide for the agriculture and aquaculture sectors; and novel active ingredients for use in skin care products. For more information visit www.soricimed.com.

