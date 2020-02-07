Baywood Home Care Celebrates 20 Years of Exceptional In-Home Care

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / Baywood Home Care proudly celebrates two decades of giving nursing-home level care to its adult clients, both seniors and adults with other disabilities.

Because of its successful focus on enabling clients to avoid having to live in care centers, memory care or nursing homes, Baywood is in a league of its own and growing faster than ever before. "We are extremely proud to have been serving our community in Minnesota with exceptional in-home care for two full decades," commented president and founder Dr. Dorothy Muffett.

Over the years Baywood Home Care has been a valuable resource for the community, answering the big questions so many people face, whether it be from potential clients and their families or from social workers and nurses. Overwhelmingly, these people are asking one question: "Can I (or my loved one) live at home?" Because of this, Baywood has become singularly, laser-focused on providing extremely good, nursing home-level care at the homes of its clients. Remarkably, several other home care providers have moved in the opposite direction-away from providing certain kinds of care at home- several have even stopped giving medications, because of the regulatory burden.

When Dr. Dorothy Muffett founded Baywood Home Care back in 2000, her intention was to respond to consumers' requests for high-quality, in-home care so that all adults in need of care could continue to live at home where they wanted to be. Muffett noted, "Clients of all ages, ranging from 18 to 100+ who need care, either because of illness or injury, are able to receive nursing-home level care in the environment of their choice because of what we do at Baywood Home Care."

About Baywood Home Care

Baywood Home Care provides in-home caregivers for the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro areas and Southern Minnesota. Baywood Home Care has been in business for nearly 20 years and has an A+ BBB rating. Baywood provides at-home care wherever home is, whether a single family home or apartment on a senior campus, or assisted living apartment. Baywood Home Care is located at 6465 Wayzata Blvd., Suite 150, Minneapolis, MN 55426. For more information, please call (763) 546-8899, or visit https://www.baywoodhomecare.com/.

