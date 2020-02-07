BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder
7 February 2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from substantial shareholder Sustainable Capital Ltd (Sustainable) that it has increased its relevant interest in Base Resources to 260,732,274 ordinary shares, representing 22.25% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.
Consideration given to acquire the increased relevant interest referred to above between 25 June 2019 and 7 February 2020 was a weighted average of A$0.247 per share for 38,544,567 shares.
Sustainable's interest in 260,732,274 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:
|Holder of relevant interest
|Registered holder of shares
|Number of ordinary shares
|Sustainable Capital Ltd
|HSBC Fund Services
|260,732,274
A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
