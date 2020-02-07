Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) invests in UK stocks across the market cap spectrum. Managed by James Henderson and Laura Foll (who also co-manage Lowland Investment Company and the Law Debenture Corporation), HOT has an unconstrained portfolio that differs markedly from peers and the team's other funds, with c 70% invested outside the FTSE 350 index, and c 55% in AIM stocks. HOT seeks capital growth but also offers a growing dividend (current yield of 2.4%), paid quarterly from FY20. The managers see the trust as one that will sit beside a mainstream fund in a portfolio and bring diversity to the combined list of holdings, not for the sake of it but for real capital appreciation. While HOT's long-term performance record is strong, its returns in FY19 suffered as lowly valued UK small-caps (particularly those listed on AIM) have been out of favour.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...