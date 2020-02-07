SpendEdge has been monitoring the global corrugated packaging industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 50 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005278/en/

Read the 129-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Corrugated Packaging Industry Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Corrugated packaging is one of the highly preferred packaging solutions in the e-commerce industry owing to its resilience against moisture and the ability to carry a wide range of weights. With the growing stringency of environmental regulations, sustainability is becoming a priority for buyers in the manufacturing sector who are procuring packaging solutions that are made of natural materials such as paper and use adhesives from natural sources such as maize or wheat. This availability of sustainable packaging materials and the steadily growing demand for the same is contributing to spend growth in the corrugated packaging industry.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Insights into the industry price trends

Fluctuations in the prices of some of the primary raw materials that are used to manufacture corrugated packaging solutions such as paper and paper products will significantly increase supplier's overall operational cost. This will be ultimately compensated by buyers in the form of excess procurement spend.

Buyers can expect a further rise in their procurement price which is a direct impact of the rising costs of oil and gas. This is increasing corrugated packaging supplier's logistics costs which tend to have an inflationary impact on the industry price.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this industry?

Engage with vertically integrated suppliers

Considering the fact that raw material price is posing as a significant cost accelerator, it is prudent of buyers to engage with vertically integrated suppliers, such as those having their own production operations for raw materials such as wood pulp and paper. This will help suppliers in reducing the cost associated with vendor and contract management. Through vertical integration, suppliers can reduce their supply chain risk and ensure an uninterrupted supply of corrugated packages to buyers.

Engage with suppliers that facilitate reengineering of corrugated packages

Reengineering is defined as redesigning a product to increase its efficiency and reduce the cost associated with its management such as storage and logistics. Buyers should engage with suppliers that facilitate reengineering of corrugated packages to save costs in terms of raw materials and minimize the generation of waste in their facilities. It also helps in package optimization by reducing the weight and size of the corrugated package.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the corrugated packaging industry.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Corrugated packaging industry spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the corrugated packaging industry

Regional spend opportunity for corrugated packaging suppliers

Corrugated packaging suppliers cost structure

Corrugated packaging pricing models analysis

Corrugated packaging procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the corrugated packaging industry

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global PET Packaging Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Sustainable Packaging Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005278/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us