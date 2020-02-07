Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on marketing solutions. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped an immunotherapy drug manufacturing industry client achieve huge commercial success for its new drug, generating nearly $10 million in annual sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005300/en/

Infiniti Helped an Immunotherapy Drugs Market Client Develop a Winning Marketing Strategy (Graphic: Business Wire)

Revenue for the immunotherapy drugs market in the United States is expected to increase over the coming years, due to increasing adoption of targeted therapies and high prevalence of lifestyle diseases. In addition, rapid approval of drugs and increase in the incidence of cancer are expected to propel the immunotherapy drugs market growth. However, the high cost of immunotherapy treatment and higher attrition rate in the product development cycle are posing new challenges for companies operating in the immunotherapy drugs market. As such, immunotherapy drugs manufacturers are in the need to launch new effective drugs and embrace the digital transformation to efficiently market their new drugs.

To capture the attention of consumers in an incredibly crowded and quickly evolving space, immunotherapy drugs manufacturing companies need to embrace the digital transformation that's already underway. Our experts can help you to develop winning marketing strategies. Request a free proposal

The Business Challenge:

An immunotherapy drug manufacturer, based out of the United States, was looking to introduce a new cancer drug in the market. The client chose to target oncologists across multiple channels through different campaigns. The client's marketing team wanted help in developing a sound product marketing strategy that will aid their drug's market access and commercialization goals. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering marketing solutions. By leveraging Infiniti's marketing services engagement, the client wanted to ensure their new drug's commercial success and plot a clear path for profits.

Keeping up with the changing market trends and adjusting your marketing strategies accordingly could prove to be a tedious task. Contact us to learn more about how our marketing services can help solve your business challenges.

The Solution Offered:

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and efficiently utilize their marketing budget, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of technology assessment, market intelligence, sales intelligence, and customer intelligence study. The engagement also involved conducting demo marketing campaigns to test the effectiveness, measuring oncologists response to new drug launches, and monitoring the market changes.

Infiniti's marketing solution helped the client to:

Maximize marketing ROI by efficiently allocating budgets

Identify oncologists' needs and requirements regarding cancer drugs

Identify similar immunotherapy drugs in the market and evaluate its profit potential

Evaluate the profit potential for the new immunotherapy drug for the next five years

Create winning marketing strategies and drive customer engagement

Achieve huge commercial success for its new drug

Generate nearly $10 million in annual sales

Want to gather detailed insights into this engagement? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with relevant insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005300/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us