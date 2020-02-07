AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Signs Deal with Variational AI for Machine Learning Compute at DC1

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is proud to announce that it has signed a deal with Variational AI Inc. ("Variational AI" or "Variational") to supply machine learning infrastructure hosted at AMPD's DC1 sustainable data centre. Variational AI is the developer of Enki, an artificial intelligence-powered small molecule discovery service designed to help discover new molecules for pharma research.

Variational is building on the founders' expertise in machine learning, reflected in more than forty publications in the area of artificial intelligence research.

Variational uses Graphics Processing Units ("GPU") to perform the complex calculations that enable them to discover novel molecules that may be used to develop new drugs. GPU's are a critical component of high-performance computing for artificial intelligence and machine learning. While a Central Processing Unit ("CPU") is good at handling multiple tasks, GPU's are typically designed to handle a few specific tasks very fast in parallel. So far, these tasks have also included the mining of crypto currencies and processing the high quality graphics of the latest 3D games. GPU's can solve the complex math problems for certain things like machine learning better than traditional CPUs.

"For the type of computing we need, GPU's are the only option," said Variational AI Co-Founder & CEO, Handol Kim. "AMPD was able to understand what we are trying to achieve and simply had the best solution on the market for our needs. We are starting off with a 16 GPU system hosted at AMPD's DC1 data centre, and we expect to grow to 128 GPU's during the rest of 2020. AMPD was able to meet our needs today and for the foreseeable future with their scalable platform and understanding of how GPU's are used for artificial intelligence applications."

"Canada has been emerging as a global hub for artificial intelligence technologies, with over 150 AI/machine learning start-ups based in Vancouver alone working across a range of application areas." said Anthony Brown, CEO of AMPD Ventures Inc. "We look forward to addressing the needs of this sector with our GPU-based compute solutions."

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization. For further information concerning the company and its business, please see the long-form prospectus dated October 11th, 2019, supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the prospectus was filed under the company's profile at SEDAR.

About Variational AI

Variational AI offers an early drug discovery service that leverages state-of-the-art generative machine learning to discover novel, efficacious, safe and synthesizable small molecules for customers in biopharmaceuticals. Founded in 2019, Variational AI performs multi-property molecular optimization to dramatically reduce the time to discover high-quality drug-like molecules with a higher probability of success in clinical trials.

