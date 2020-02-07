Casper, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2020) - Imagination TV Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTV) is pleased to announce that is has instituted a new share buyback program. The Company will purchase shares of its common stock in the open market and then retire such share purchases for permanent cancellation. The company will initiate its buyback program on February 6, 2020 and end on January 5, 2021.

Our Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through the approval of this share buyback program. It is our assessment that an immediate buyback program provides a meaningful way to deliver maximum shareholder value.

About Imagination TV Inc.

Imagination TV Inc. is a publicly traded online media and entertainment company with a focus on the Music & Live Event industries. http://www.ImaginationTV.co

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. There is no assurance that the amount of revenues after expenses from the music and entertainment events will be sufficient to make a material improvement in the Company's cap structure. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Contact:

Email: investors@imaginationtv.co

+1(307)201-0602

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52228