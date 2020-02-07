Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JC8S ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7 Ticker-Symbol: D6H 
Xetra
07.02.20
16:06 Uhr
69,60 Euro
+0,80
+1,16 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DATAGROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATAGROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,60
69,80
16:43
69,50
69,80
16:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DATAGROUP SE69,60+1,16 %