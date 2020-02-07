SpendEdge has been monitoring the global credit collection and collection agency services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 40 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005256/en/

Read the 121-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Credit Collection and Collection Agency Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The provision of business credits to customers by enterprises from the manufacturing and utility industries to drive their sales will cater to the spend momentum in the credit collection and collection agency services market. Meanwhile, buyers from the BFSI sector face the necessity to reduce their NPA which will further contribute to spend growth in the credit collection and collection agency services market.

Despite signs of spend growth in the market in Europe owing to the outsourcing of debt receivable to specialized debt collection agencies, the eventual maturity of the key end-user segments such as BFSI will affect the spend momentum.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Insights into the market price trends

Service providers will witness a major hike in their compliance expenditure owing to factors like the rise in complexity of regulation, regulatory reporting and monitoring requirements, and stringency of enforcement of these regulations.



Labor expense that is a key cost component of service providers' OPEX will increase substantially owing to the increase in minimum wages across the globe, standards of living, and need to retain skilled employees.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

Rationalize supply base

Top service providers usually offer multiple services such as credit collection financial services, financial/customer risk management services, and back-office services. This provides buyers the opportunity to rationalize their supply base and to bundle multiple services within a single procurement contract. This results in a substantial reduction in buyers' overall procurement cost and contract management complexities.

Evaluate the mathematical model and techniques used by service providers in risk/fraud identification

It is critical for buyers to evaluate the appropriateness of the mathematical model and techniques used by credit collection service providers for identifying fraud and segmenting customers based on their credit risk. It is also important for buyers to ensure that such calculations are in line with industry standards. This helps buyers to benchmark, validate, and compare the effectiveness of the risk/fraud identification model provided by suppliers with industry-accepted practices and with other competitors.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the credit collection and collection agency services market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Credit collection and collection agency services market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the credit collection and collection agency service providers

Regional spend opportunity for credit collection and collection agency service providers

Courier express and parcel service providers cost structure

Credit collection and collection agency service providers pricing models analysis

Credit collection and collection agency services procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the credit collection and collection agency services market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Banking Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Insurance Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005256/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us