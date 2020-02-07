Press release

Brussels, February 7, 2020

Orange Belgium boosts its B2B offers by tripling the mobile data bundles

Orange Belgium strives to give more to its customers for the same price, be it on the residential or on the business market. The bold operator proves it once again with a major update of its business subscriptions Shape, which will offer up to 3 times more mobile data for the same price.

Orange Belgium cares for its professional customers, a strategic market for the company in a country known for its thriving SME ecosystem. To better serve the specific needs of those customers, Orange Belgium launches as of 16th February a revamped Shape portfolio, characterized by a major increase of the data cap. Between 2018 and 2019, the average monthly data consumption of Orange Belgium's B2B customers grew by 35%, to reach 3.30GB per mobile data user.

To fit the increasing need for mobile data by B2B clients, the revamped Shape portfolio offers 2 to 3 times more mobile data to its customers. Objective: allow the customers to care for their connected employees, who can work anytime, anyplace and always connected. This new way of working, connected employees, is an essential driver behind digitization processes and key for growth and the productivity increases of many companies.

Also, all those changes will be applied automatically, without any intervention of the customer, and free. In addition, every Shape subscription includes a free layer of cybersecurity and Fleet Management Solutions.

And the clients choosing a Shape & Fix solution receive a Data Bonus, doubling further the mobile data cap.

You'll find all the details in the table below.

A support for the increasing need of data





Werner De Laet, Chief B2B, Wholesale and Innovation Officer of Orange Belgium, comments: "The increasing need for mobile data is not specific to the residential market, but also present in the Enterprise market. B2B clients also feel the need to care for their connected employees, to be able to work anytime and anywhere and to digitalize their processes. By offering a lot more data to those customers, as Bold Challenger, Orange Belgium proves once more its commitment to accompany the digitalization of Belgian companies, allowing their employees to stay connected with a complete peace of mind."

You can find more information here .

