RUBIS RUBIS: Capital increase reserved for Group's employees 07-Feb-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation. Paris, February 7, 2020 - 17:35 The Board of Management, at its meeting of January 6, 2020, decided to make use of the authorization granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 11, 2019, established under Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code, to perform a capital increase by issuing shares reserved for eligible employees of companies participating in the Rubis Avenir Company Savings Plan (companies based in France) under the conditions described below. The maximum nominal amount authorized by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 11, 2019 in respect of capital increases reserved for employees, is EUR 700,000 (560,000 shares). The subscription price, set at EUR 37.48, corresponds, in accordance with Article L. 3332-19 of the French Labor Code, to 70% of the average share price over the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Board of Management. The subscription period will run from March 23 to April 10, 2020. The funds invested in Rubis shares through the "FCPE Rubis Avenir" mutual fund will be available at the end of a five-year lock-up period, except in cases where early release is allowed. The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1st, 2020 and will be fungible with existing shares. The Rubis Avenir mutual fund was set up in 2002 to allow employees to invest in Rubis' capital, and thereby to strengthen the link between employees and the company. Rubis has performed a capital increase reserved for employees each year since the fund's establishment. All such transactions have enjoyed broad support among the Group's employees. As of December 31, 2019, employees of the Group held 1.27% of Rubis' share capital through the Rubis Avenir mutual fund. *** 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris - France Tel: +33 (0) 1 44 17 95 95 Fax: +33 (0) 1 45 01 72 49 email: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr SCA with share capital of EUR 125,221,790 784 393 530 RCS PARIS - Code APE 6420Z Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Capital increase reserved for Group's employees Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HYMJRSPGSS [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 970631 End of Announcement EQS News Service 970631 07-Feb-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=57e21f299778a7001a99f1332f2d036c&application_id=970631&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

