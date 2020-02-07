Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2020) - Nebu Resources Inc. (TSXV: NBU) ("Nebu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a letter of intent with Phoenix Bioinvestments Corp. and its affiliated companies located in Pueblo, Colorado (collectively, "Phoenix") to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Phoenix for consideration paid by the issuance common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company, with such transaction conditional on the completion of certain financing and other matters described herein (the "Business Combination Transaction").

Details regarding the final structure of the transaction, financing conditions, concurrent financing, proposed board, management, business growth, financial conditions as well as any additional details prescribed by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") or applicable regulatory bodies as the case may be, will be provided in a subsequent press release.

The parties intend to complete an audit review of Phoenix, finalize all definitive agreements in connection therewith and to file applicable documentation to complete the Business Combination Transaction as soon as possible.

The purpose of the Business Combination Transaction is to finance and accelerate the development and expansion of Phoenix's "advanced biosciences," business-to-business supply chain operations with state of-the -art processing, compliant life sciences product formulation, manufacturing methodologies, and the distribution of hemp-oil based products compliant with Section 7606 of the 2014 U.S. Farm Bill in the United States, Canada and select global markets.

Phoenix's core business focus is to provide hemp-extraction services at multiple licensed facilities to process hemp biomass into various grades of hemp oil, distillate and isolate for use in products by companies and end-consumers. Phoenix also has a portfolio of formulations and ingredients for use with private label customers and products that are being positioned with third-party joint venture partners.

Several leading industry research groups including BDS Analytics, Arcview Market Research and the Brightfield Group have sized the market for CBD products in the US market alone at about US$591 million in 2018, growing to the $20 billion range by 2022-204.

Nebu has previously announced a potential conditional transaction with Farris Holdings Group Inc. ("FHGI"). In connection with the opportunity with Phoenix and its exclusive focus on hemp and CBD markets, Nebu has narrowed its discussions with FHGI to provide capital and/or to arrange certain equipment financing for FHGI's processing business and to secure certain rights to develop a hemp-flower and hemp-cigarette processing and distribution services businesses and to pursue certain commercial or joint business development opportunities for Phoenix in California in the hemp business. Such arrangements are expected to be finalized in the next 30 days, or prior to the filing of applicable re-listing forms. As partial consideration for the granting of such rights is expected to be paid in the form of shares of Nebu in a number to be determined, and subject to approval by the applicable stock exchange and regulatory authorities.

Further, Nebu is also pleased to announce that it has executed a letter of intent agreement on the date hereof to sell its existing mining assets immediately to a private non-affiliated third party as directed by certain creditors in connection with the repayment of certain promissory notes and accrued interest in connection therewith and agrees to issue 1,000,000, Common Shares to be issued at the time of completion of the Business Combination Transaction, subject to entering into of approval of the applicable stock exchange or other regulatory approvals.

Nebu is currently listed on the TSXV with its shares halted for trading pending a reverse take-over transaction.

As a condition of the proposed transaction, Nebu intends to make an application for listing of the Common Shares of Nebu on the Canadian Stock Exchange. Upon receipt of such approval, Nebu will request that its common shares be voluntarily de-listed from the TSXV, subject to additional regulatory approvals as applicable.

The Common Shares of Nebu will remain halted pending the review of these matters by the TSXV.

